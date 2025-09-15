Gallardo Praises River’s Win and Warns of Tight Series Against Palmeiras

According to Doble Amarilla, Marcelo Gallardo expressed his satisfaction after River Plate’s victory over Estudiantes in La Plata, a result that put his team back at the top of Zone B in the Clausura. “Today we saw a team with strong mentality and understanding of the game. During the first half hour, before Martínez Quarta’s red card, there was clear superiority,” the coach said, highlighting how his side managed adversity.

Gallardo insisted that River’s performance was the perfect lead-in to the decisive week ahead. “I feel fully represented. This is what we need to face what’s coming,” he noted, with an eye on the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal clash against Palmeiras.

Previewing the series, the manager predicted a demanding battle: “It will be a tight series, not decided in the first leg. They are thinking about our potential too; they know it won’t be easy. If we show the same presence as today, we will be fine.” He also praised Abel Ferreira’s side for their physical strength and defensive discipline.

Reflecting on last year’s semifinal exit, Gallardo stressed the importance of learning from mistakes. “Competing hard in the Libertadores is the real challenge. Winning or not depends on many factors,” he said, rejecting the notion that only the trophy matters. “Last year we reached the semifinals, and that’s not easy. If you make mistakes, you pay for them dearly.”

Gallardo singled out Maxi Salas for his hunger and intensity, and addressed Matías Galarza’s adaptation process after Gustavo Alfaro’s remarks. “Every player needs time to adjust to River’s world. He is going through that process,” the coach concluded.