Gallardo Praises River After Big Win: “Winning in This League Is Never Easy”

Football news Today, 18:05
After River Plate’s dominant win over Instituto in Córdoba, Marcelo Gallardo analyzed the match with calm satisfaction, highlighting both the team’s improvement and the performances of young standouts. Speaking in his post-match press conference, the coach stressed that despite the result, the game had its challenges. “Winning in Argentine football is never easy,” Gallardo said. “We won clearly, but the beginning wasn’t simple.”

With two wins in two games and the top spot in Zone B secured, Gallardo noted how important this solid start is: “It took us 15 minutes to settle, but then we found rhythm and the goals gave us peace of mind.” He emphasized River’s newfound efficiency: “Seven goals in two games, when scoring was a problem last tournament — that’s encouraging.”

The coach acknowledged that River is in the midst of a transition: “It’s normal for it to take time, but we’re already seeing positive signs. We had more fluency in the second half, which was key.”

Gallardo took time to praise key players like Lencina, who scored twice: “I’m very happy for him. He’s a homegrown talent who’s been showing promise, and today he proved it on the field.” He also noted the debut of Juan Cruz Meza and singled out Maxi Salas: “He brings a different energy, something we were missing. He quickly connected with the squad and brings fresh options in the attack.”

