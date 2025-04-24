Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash

River Plate are putting the final touches on preparations for Sunday’s highly anticipated Superclásico against Boca Juniors, and head coach Marcelo Gallardo has reasons to smile. According to El Intransigente, several key players who had been dealing with injuries have returned to full training, giving Gallardo almost his entire squad to choose from for the Matchday 15 fixture in the Torneo Apertura.

Colombian striker Miguel Borja, who came off with muscular discomfort against Gimnasia, has been cleared to play. While he is expected to start on the bench, his availability is a boost. Gallardo will also welcome back several regular starters who were rested during the midweek 2-2 draw against Independiente del Valle in Quito, including Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Enzo Pérez, and Marcos Acuña.

The midfield remains the area of greatest uncertainty. Maxi Meza is still nursing tendinitis and is a game-time decision. Giuliano Galoppo, who impressed in the Libertadores tie, and Rodrigo Aliendro, a trusted name for Gallardo, are both in contention to start. Rising star Franco Mastantuono is expected to retain his spot in the lineup.

River’s projected starting XI for the Superclásico includes: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Marcos Acuña; Enzo Pérez, Kevin Castaño; Giuliano Galoppo or Maxi Meza or Rodrigo Aliendro; Franco Mastantuono; Facundo Colidio and Sebastián Driussi.