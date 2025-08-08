Gallardo Hints at Surprise as Quintero Eyes Starting Role Against Independiente

Marcelo Gallardo may be preparing a tactical surprise ahead of River Plate’s clash with Independiente, as Juan Fernando Quintero was tested with the potential starting lineup during this week’s training sessions, TyC Sports reported. The Colombian playmaker could replace Santiago Lencina on the right flank for Saturday’s fixture at the Estadio Libertadores de América.

Although a final decision has yet to be made, Quintero’s involvement from the start is being seriously considered. Having recently returned to River, the 31-year-old has seen limited action, playing around 30 minutes in each of the last two matches against San Lorenzo and San Martín de Tucumán. While not yet fully match-fit, he made a positive impact with his vision and offensive creativity.

Gallardo is keen to settle on a consistent starting XI, and initial indications suggested he would repeat the lineup used in the previous round. However, Quintero’s potential inclusion could alter the structure of the attack and offer a different dynamic against a classic rival.

Lautaro Rivero is back from injury and may be available for selection, but Juan Carlos Portillo—who received medical clearance this week—will not be rushed back, as he continues physical reconditioning. Meanwhile, Sebastián Driussi, Lucas Martínez Quarta, and Maximiliano Salas remain sidelined.

The expected lineup features Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Paulo Díaz, Marcos Acuña; Kevin Castaño, Enzo Pérez, Matías Galarza; Santiago Lencina (or Quintero), Miguel Borja, and Facundo Colidio. The match kicks off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. local time.

