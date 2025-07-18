RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gallardo Has Just One Doubt in River Lineup to Face Instituto

Football news Yesterday, 22:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
After opening the Clausura 2025 with a solid win over Platense, River Plate prepares for its second league match: a home clash against Instituto on Saturday, July 19 at 9:00 p.m. at the Monumental. With a packed semester that includes the Copa Argentina and Copa Libertadores, Marcelo Gallardo’s team is under pressure to deliver silverware.

As reported by El Intransigente, the match will be officiated by Luis Lobo Medina. Gallardo is expected to stick with a 4-3-3 formation, with the only remaining question being whether Ian Subiabre or Maximiliano Meza starts in attack alongside Maxi Salas and Facundo Colidio. The rest of the projected lineup includes Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Paulo Díaz, Marcos Acuña; Kevin Castaño, Enzo Pérez, and Santiago Lencina.

Meanwhile, journalist Maximiliano Grillo confirmed that River finalized deals for Juan Portillo and Matías Galarza Fonda for under $10 million total. The club also retained 25% of Federico Girotti’s rights. Both players have signed contracts through December 2028 and could make their debuts on July 27 against San Lorenzo. With these reinforcements and Juanfer Quintero back in the fold, River looks equipped to contend for continental glory.

