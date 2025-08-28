RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gallardo Faces Key Decisions Before River’s Clash With Unión

Football news Today, 16:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
River Plate meets Unión de Santa Fe tonight in the round of 16 of the 2025 Copa Argentina, and Marcelo Gallardo has yet to finalize his starting lineup, according to Olé. The match will take place at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza at 9:15 p.m., with Racing already awaiting the winner in the next stage. The local anticipation for River’s appearance adds to the uncertainty around two unresolved spots in the lineup.

The first question involves the back line. Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martínez Quarta and Marcos Acuña will all return to the team after being rested. The main doubt is whether Paulo Díaz can start after dealing with a physical issue. If he is not fully fit, Lautaro Rivero is expected to step in alongside Martínez Quarta in central defense.

The other uncertainty lies in attack. Sebastián Driussi and Maximiliano Salas are secure in their roles, but the third forward remains undecided. Facundo Colidio seems to have the edge after a strong performance against Olimpia, though Juan Fernando Quintero could enter the lineup if Gallardo opts to prioritize River’s playmaking.

In midfield, the picture is clearer. Local favorite Enzo Pérez and Ignacio Fernández are set to return, joining Giuliano Galoppo. Between the posts, Franco Armani will start, putting to rest speculation about a possible appearance from Jeremías Ledesma.

With that in mind, River’s probable lineup against Unión in Mendoza would be: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Paulo Díaz or Lautaro Rivero, and Marcos Acuña; Enzo Pérez, Ignacio Fernández and Giuliano Galoppo; Facundo Colidio or Juan Fernando Quintero, Sebastián Driussi and Maximiliano Salas.

