Galatasaray vs Lazio prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 2, 2025

Football news Today, 16:22
Galatasaray and Lazio will face off on Saturday, August 2, in a friendly match. The game kicks off at 20:00 Central European Time, and I'm offering you my pick for this clash.

Galatasaray vs Lazio: match preview

This week, Galatasaray officially signed and unveiled Victor Osimhen as their new player. The club reached a full transfer agreement with Napoli, and now the striker will represent the Turkish giants. Moreover, the team continues to be active on the transfer market, aiming to strengthen the squad even further. The reigning Turkish champions are already gearing up for the new season and have played four pre-season friendlies. The results are impressive—four wins with a combined goal difference of 13:5. Now, they have a sparring match with Lazio, and next week, on August 8, they'll play their first match of the new Turkish Super Lig season.

Lazio have also undergone changes this summer. Maurizio Sarri has returned as head coach. The team is working on reinforcing the squad with the aim of securing a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Romans started their pre-season preparations later and have only played two matches so far: a 1-0 win over Avellino and a 0-1 loss to Fenerbahce. The Eagles still have three more friendlies ahead. The Serie A season in Italy starts later, so they have more time to prepare. Their first Serie A fixture will take place on August 24 against Como.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Galatasaray have won their last 15 matches.
  • Galatasaray have scored at least one goal in 19 consecutive games.
  • Lazio have won only one of their last five matches.
  • In their previous head-to-head meeting, Lazio defeated Galatasaray 1-0.

Prediction

Galatasaray are already nearing the end of their pre-season preparations, with the start of their new campaign just a week away. The team is hitting peak form, which can't be said for Lazio, who are still building momentum. I believe the Turkish club is capable of securing a positive result in this match, so I'm backing them to win.

