Crazy comeback. Galatasaray made a come back in the last minutes of the UCL match against Copenhagen

Crazy comeback. Galatasaray made a come back in the last minutes of the UCL match against Copenhagen

Football news Today, 15:18
Steven Perez
Galatasaray made a comeback in the last minutes of the match against Galatasaray Photo: https://twitter.com/GalatasaraySK

Galatasaray hosted Copenhagen in the first round of the Champions League in Group A at their home stadium.

Copenhagen gave the ball to Galatasaray and waited for their moment. In the 35th minute, Mohamed Elyunoussi scored and put the Danes ahead. There were no more dangerous moments in the first half. Copenhagen minimally won after the first half.

Copenhagen doubled their lead in the second half. Diogu Gonsalves became the author of the goal. Copenhagen defended and prevented the hosts from creating any opportunities. In the 73rd minute, the guests remained in the minority. Elias Jelert received a second yellow card and left the field. And it ended badly for Copenhagen. In the 86th minute, Galatasaray's Sasha Boe reduced the gap, and two minutes later, Tete equalized. In two minutes, the hosts turned the match upside down and saved a draw.

Champions League. First round. Group A

"Galatasaray" - "Copenhagen" - 2:2
Goals: 0:1, 35 Elyunussi, 0:2 - 58 Gonsalves, 1:2 - 86 Boe, 2:2 - Tete

