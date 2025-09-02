Gago Faces Hostile Backlash After Necaxa’s Defeat

According to local outlets in Aguascalientes, Fernando Gago endured a rough night in Liga MX as Necaxa fell 3-0 to Tijuana’s Xolos. The Argentine coach left the stadium amid jeers and even a bottle thrown from the stands, a sign of growing frustration with the team’s poor run. Necaxa has managed just one win in its last seven matches, gone nearly 300 minutes without scoring, and now sits 15th in the standings.

In his post-match press conference, Gago accepted full responsibility. “I am the one to blame,” he admitted after suffering a third straight loss. His tactics are being questioned, with critics pointing to the team’s inability to adapt to his system or generate attacking momentum. Against Xolos, Necaxa’s task became impossible after early dismissals: Ricardo Monreal was sent off in the 16th minute, followed by Díber Cambindo just after halftime.

The former Boca Juniors and Racing coach acknowledged that his players have lost confidence, stressing the need to rebuild their mindset. But the clock is ticking. With upcoming games against Juárez, Puebla and Chivas, club officials are expected to assess his performance closely. Without a quick turnaround, Gago’s tenure in Mexico could be cut short.