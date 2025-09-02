From Watching on TV to Leading Paraguay’s World Cup Push

Paraguay’s long wait for another World Cup berth is almost over, and Diego Gómez embodies that shift from memory to reality. According to D10, the Brighton midfielder recalled upon his arrival in Asunción that the last time his country reached the tournament, in 2010, he was only six years old and watched the celebration on television. At 22, he is now set to play a central role in the decisive match that could take Paraguay back to the global stage.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro views him as a vital part of the squad that will face Ecuador on September 4 at Defensores del Chaco Stadium. Paraguay needs only a draw to book its ticket to the 2026 World Cup, though even with a loss the team could still qualify if Venezuela fails to beat Argentina in Buenos Aires. Gómez, though, made it clear he wants more than just the minimum. “Let’s hope it won’t be with a draw, we can also get a win to make it even more special for the fans,” he said.

The midfielder admitted he has been eagerly waiting for this moment since the previous round of qualifiers. “I was already anxious for this date to arrive. Now I’m here, just waiting for Thursday,” he explained. His words capture both the personal and collective anticipation, as Paraguay has missed the last three editions of the tournament.

For the squad, Thursday’s game is more than a chance at qualification; it is the opportunity to revive a tradition. For Gómez, stepping onto the field represents leaving behind the image of a child watching history unfold from afar and instead becoming part of the generation determined to bring Paraguay back to the world’s biggest stage.