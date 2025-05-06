RU RU ES ES FR FR
From Champions to Relegation Threats Vélez and Talleres Face Stark Reality in 2025

Football news Today, 18:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Just months after celebrating major titles, Vélez and Talleres now find themselves battling relegation in the 2025 season. Vélez lifted the Liga Profesional trophy in December, while Talleres claimed the Supercopa Internacional in March. But according to TyC Sports, both teams are out of the Torneo Apertura playoffs and sit at the bottom of the annual standings. Neither retains the coach that led them to glory, and both are facing serious struggles.

Vélez’s downfall began with the departures of Claudio Aquino and coach Gustavo Quinteros. The club failed to replace them adequately and opened the Apertura with eight winless matches. Sebastián Domínguez couldn’t stop the slide, and interim coach Marcelo Bravo earned two wins before Guillermo Barros Schelotto took over. Under him, Vélez showed promise in the Copa Libertadores —beating Peñarol and Olimpia— but domestic woes continued. The team now sits 28th in the annual table, just five points above last place.

Talleres, though less impacted in the transfer window, also spiraled. After winning the Supercopa, the team failed to win again, exited the Copa Argentina, and fell at home to São Paulo in the Libertadores. That loss prompted Alexander Medina’s resignation, with Pablo Guiñazú stepping in. Despite a debut win, he only managed one victory in seven matches. Talleres is last in their Libertadores group and 29th in the annual table, currently occupying a relegation spot.

Both clubs will now focus on international fixtures in May, but their main concern is survival in the Clausura. Just months ago they were champions — now, avoiding the drop has become their top priority.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
