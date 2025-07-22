RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Freddy Noguera Joins Cerro Porteño to Strengthen Attack

Football news Today, 19:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Cerro Porteño has finalized the signing of 21-year-old striker Freddy Noguera as the transfer window closes, D10 reported. The Paraguayan forward joins on a permanent deal from Brazil’s Gremio and has signed a three-year contract with the club.

Noguera, who began his career with Olimpia and was once tagged with a $30 million release clause by Gremio, spent the latest part of his career with Boston River in Uruguay. In 2025, he featured in 17 matches and scored three goals across the Uruguayan league and the Copa Sudamericana.

His arrival completes Cerro Porteño’s list of reinforcements for the remainder of the season, joining the likes of Luis Amarilla, Blas Riveros, Fabrizio Peralta, Ignacio Aliseda, and Fabricio Domínguez.

Under coach Diego Martínez, Cerro has made a strong start to the Torneo Clausura, winning their first two matches against General Caballero and Ameliano, before drawing 0–0 with Sportivo Luqueño. With Noguera’s addition, the club aims to bolster its attacking options for the challenges ahead.

