Franco Colapinto invited fans to take a look at a day in his life

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has a legion of fans who closely follow and support him. For these devoted followers, the athlete has decided to lift the curtain on his personal life and offer a glimpse into one of his days.

On his Instagram page, Colapinto shared a link to a video that captures a day in his life. The footage reportedly showcases a day during the Barcelona Grand Prix weekend.

The video features the Argentinian sharing how he celebrated his recent birthday, his preparations for the race weekend, and much more, including a meet-and-greet with fans at the Spanish Grand Prix circuit.

It's worth recalling that Franco Colapinto currently races for Alpine, though he has yet to score his first point. At the most recent Grand Prix in Great Britain, the Argentinian was unable to finish the race.

At the moment, alongside Jack Doohan—whom he replaced in Alpine's main line-up—Colapinto remains one of the only drivers yet to open his account in this season's Formula 1 standings.