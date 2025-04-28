Francis Ngannou involved in accident in Cameroon. Fatalities reported

Franco-Cameroonian mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou was involved in a traffic accident that resulted in fatalities.

A young woman, Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, lost her life after being struck by a motorcycle on which Ngannou was riding, reports Le Bled Parle. The tragic incident occurred as the woman was returning home from an outing with friends.

The fighter immediately rushed to assist the woman and personally took her to a hospital in Yaoundé, Cameroon. However, the prompt intervention could not save her life.

Read also: Patrice Evra to fight in MMA

The publication reports that Ngannou is devastated by the incident. He has taken full responsibility for covering the medical expenses.

The 38-year-old Francis Ngannou is renowned for his career in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and boxing. In the professional ring, he fought twice against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, losing both bouts. In MMA, the fighter has 21 bouts, with 18 wins and 3 losses.