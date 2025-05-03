Francis Ngannou comments for the first time on fatal accident involving him

The renowned Franco-Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou has broken his silence following the tragic incident that occurred with his involvement on April 28.

As a reminder, Ngannou was involved in a car accident in Cameroon, which resulted in the death of a young woman. The fighter was behind the wheel at the time, later transported her to the hospital himself, and covered all related expenses.

"From the very beginning, I have been by the family's side, offering my support and deepest condolences," Ngannou told TMZ. "I met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way. I carry their pain with me, and my thoughts and support remain with them," the fighter's statement said.

Recall that the 38-year-old Francis Ngannou has previously competed in boxing and kickboxing, but gained his greatest fame in MMA, where he has fought 21 times, claiming victory in 18 of those bouts.