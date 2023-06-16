EN RU
France win big in Euro 2024 qualifier

Football news Today, 16:52
France win big in Euro 2024 qualifier Photo: Instagram of the French national team / Author unknown

В the qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2024, the French national team achieved a resounding victory over the Gibraltar national team with a score of 3-0.

The victory for the French national team was secured by goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé, as well as an own goal by Ayman Muell.

With nine points, France leads the Group B standings. Gibraltar, with 0 points, occupies the last, fifth place.

Gibraltar - France: 0-3 (0-2)
Goals: Giroud 3' - 0-1, Mbappé 45' (penalty) - 0-2, Muell 78' (own goal) - 0-3

Gibraltar: Colling, Sergeant, Olivero, Chipolina, Bernard Lopes, Britto, Ronan (Waisman 72'), Poso (Chipolina 84'), Hartmann (Ennesly 60'), El Hmidi (Muell 60'), Casciaro (De Barr 60').

France: Samba, Pavard, Konaté (Disasi 84'), Fofana, Hernandez, Tchouaméni, Camavinga (Fofana 79'), Coman (Dembele 66'), Giroud (Kolo Muani 66'), Griezmann (Nkunku 66'), Mbappé.

