France vs Argentina: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The hosts of the Olympics, France, will play in the quarterfinal match of the football tournament against Argentina. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this game.

France vs Argentina: what you need to know about the match

The French national team had a great group tournament. In the first match, they defeated the United States 3-0. This was followed by a tough 1-0 victory over Guinea, with two disallowed goals by the Africans. And in the final round, France won another crushing victory, this time against New Zealand, also with a score of 3-0. As a result, Les Bleus scored a maximum of nine points. Moreover, they did not concede a single goal. This is the second best performance among all the teams in the Olympic football tournament. In addition, France has a very good attack with seven goals, which is the third best result.

Argentina started the Olympic football tournament with a defeat. The Argentines suffered a minimal defeat with a score of 1-2. However, in the following games, they completely rectified the situation by winning two games in a row. First, Argentina convincingly defeated Iraq 3-1 and Ukraine 2-0. As a result, the national team was able to take second place in the standings and make it to the quarterfinals.

France vs Argentina: when and where will the match take place

The Olympic football quarterfinal match between France and Argentina will take place on Friday, August 2, starting at 9:00 PM Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 13:00

New York 16:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 16:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

France vs Argentina: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - CBC

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Eurosport

United States - Eurosport

Other countries: