France U20 loses its top player ahead of World Cup semifinal — the reason will stun you!

Saudi club recalls forward from national team
Steven Perez
An unusual incident has unfolded at the U20 World Cup involving France's forward Saimon Bouabre, who plays for the Saudi club Neom.
Details: Bouabre was unable to participate in the group stage because his club refused to release him — as the tournament does not fall within FIFA's official international match calendar. When the international break started, he finally joined the squad and made an immediate impact in the knockout stage: scoring a brace and earning Man of the Match honors in the quarterfinal against Norway.
However, now, just before the semifinal, the club has once again recalled him to Saudi Arabia — for the same reason.