Formula 1 star Lando Norris spotted in Ibiza with his stunning girlfriend

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris is enjoying the break between Grand Prix rounds with his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro. The lovebirds were caught by paparazzi while vacationing on the island of Ibiza.

In the photos, Corceiro can be seen snapping pictures of Norris, and the couple is also caught hugging and sharing a kiss on a seaside pier.

It’s worth recalling that news of their relationship broke after Corceiro attended the Hungarian Grand Prix. Cameras even captured their brief kiss following Norris’s victory in the race.

Reportedly, the couple’s relationship has been on and off since 2023. The pair have split and reconciled several times, but now they’re back together once again.

It’s also worth noting that Lando Norris is currently battling for the Formula 1 championship title with his teammate Oscar Piastri, who at the moment holds a slim lead in the standings.

For the record, the next F1 Grand Prix will take place in the Netherlands, from August 29 to 31.