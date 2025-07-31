Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates his coach on his birthday

Williams driver Carlos Sainz never forgets the important dates in the lives of his friends and loved ones. The Spaniard took to his Instagram page to wish his coach, Pierluigi Della Bona, a happy birthday.

Sainz posted a collage of photos featuring Della Bona, captioned with the phrase “BUON COMPLEANNO GIGI!! 🥳🎂” in Italian.

It’s worth noting that Sainz began working with Della Bona in 2024, and since then, the Italian has been his personal trainer.

As a reminder, Carlos Sainz has been racing for Williams since this year, having signed a two-year contract with the team in the summer of 2024. Prior to that, the racing driver spent four seasons as a Ferrari driver.

Sainz has been competing in Formula 1 since 2015, starting with Scuderia Toro Rosso before moving on to Renault and McLaren. His best season result to date is 5th place, a position he achieved three times while driving for Ferrari. Throughout his Formula 1 career, he has secured 4 Grand Prix victories and 27 podium finishes.