Former US national team coach Arena believes Pochettino is not the right coach for the team
Despite the considerable time that has passed since Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the head coach of the US national team, debates still rage on whether a foreigner should lead the team.
Details: Former US national team coach Bruce Arena added fuel to the fire by stating that people from outside the States find it difficult to understand the local mentality, whereas an American would feel the pride of working with the national team.
Quote: "If you look at every national team in the world, the coach is usually a domestic one. And I think when you have coaches who don't know our culture, our players, our environment, it's difficult. Listen, Pochettino is a very good coach. But coaching in international football is completely different from club football.
You need to know the setting. And we lack that. If you are an American coaching the US national team, you know the culture, the pride, and how important the national team is. When you bring someone from outside, they don't understand that. Especially in our country, because we are so different," said the 73-year-old Arena in an interview with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard on the program Unfiltered Soccer.