Former Pachuca and León Defender Julio Manzur Arrested in Paraguay for Drug Trafficking

Former Paraguayan footballer Julio Manzur, who played for Pachuca and León in Liga MX, has been arrested in Paraguay as part of an investigation into alleged cocaine microtrafficking. According to EFE, the 44-year-old was detained in the city of Luque along with two other suspects. Authorities seized over six kilograms of cocaine during the raid.

César Diarte, head of the National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, told ABC Cardinal that Manzur was allegedly “the financier and responsible for drug transportation,” while the other suspects handled distribution to what Diarte described as a “very exclusive clientele.” Paraguay’s Public Ministry charged all three with possession and trafficking of narcotics.

The raid also uncovered a 9mm firearm with 17 rounds, six cell phones, a vehicle, and various documents. The case is now under further investigation by the authorities.

Manzur had two spells in Mexico. He joined Pachuca in 2007, winning the North American SuperLiga and the Concacaf Champions League, earning a spot at the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup. He later returned to Paraguay and Argentina before a short stint with León in 2011. His alleged criminal involvement has shocked fans and football circles across Latin America.