Former Orlando Pirates Captain. TS Galaxy Unveils Eight New Signings
A major reinforcement for the squad.
Football news Today, 09:19Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/TSGALAXYFC
TS Galaxy is gearing up for the new season and has officially announced the signing of eight new players.
Details: According to the club’s official page, several newcomers will be joining TS Galaxy, including former Orlando Pirates captain Ntandoenkosi Nkosi.
Also joining the club are: Siyabonga Ngessan, Onke Moletshe, Sedwyn George, Veluyeke Zulu, Anslyn William, Matome Mmolai, and Mzwandile Dlamini.
Last season, TS Galaxy finished fifth in the standings, collecting 35 points from 28 matches. They are now preparing for the MTN8 fixtures, which kick off on August 2.
Reminder: TS Galaxy’s young defender, Khuluma Ndamane, has caught the eye of Orlando Pirates as the Soweto giants step up preparations for the 2025/26 Betway Premier League season.
Related teams and leagues
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy Schedule TS Galaxy News TS Galaxy Transfers
Popular news
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Mitrovica 1 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 10:00 Women's Champions LeagueMitrovicaCliftonville45’ + 2
1
0
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions LeagueZFK LjubotenNSI Runavik11:00
-
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC Today, 12:00 Women's Champions LeagueFomget Genclik ve SporNeftci PFC12:00
-
-
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne Today, 12:00 Champions LeagueQarabag FKShelbourne12:00
-
-
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens Today, 13:00 Women's Champions LeagueRacing FC Union LuxembourgAEK Athens13:00
-
-
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica Today, 13:00 Women's Champions LeagueSpartak MyjavaBuducnost Podgorica13:00
-
-
Malmoe FF - : - RFS Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueMalmoe FFRFS13:00
-
-
FC FCSB - : - KF Shkendija Today, 13:30 Champions LeagueFC FCSBKF Shkendija13:30
-
-
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Rijeka Today, 13:30 Champions LeagueLudogorets RazgradRijeka13:30
-
-
Panathinaikos - : - Rangers Today, 14:00 Champions LeaguePanathinaikosRangers14:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:54 With a smile on his face. Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray training Football news Today, 10:15 Barcelona signs partnership… with the government of an African country Lifestyle Today, 10:08 Over 70,000 fans pay tribute to late Diogo Jota at Liverpool's preseason match in Japan Football news Today, 09:43 OFFICIAL: Orlando Pirates Announce New Captain and Vice-Captains Football news Today, 09:40 Atalanta director confirms Inter's offer for Lookman Lifestyle Today, 09:33 Wife of Real Madrid star Endrick responds to pregnancy rumors Football news Today, 09:19 Former Orlando Pirates Captain. TS Galaxy Unveils Eight New Signings Football news Today, 09:10 Arteta allows Gyökeres to make Arsenal debut against Tottenham Football news Today, 09:05 Young fans angered him. Unpleasant incident involving Ronaldo in Austria Motorsport News Today, 08:49 Verstappen admits he used Senna's quote in arguments with stewards
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025