Former Orlando Pirates Captain. TS Galaxy Unveils Eight New Signings

TS Galaxy is gearing up for the new season and has officially announced the signing of eight new players.

Details: According to the club’s official page, several newcomers will be joining TS Galaxy, including former Orlando Pirates captain Ntandoenkosi Nkosi.

Also joining the club are: Siyabonga Ngessan, Onke Moletshe, Sedwyn George, Veluyeke Zulu, Anslyn William, Matome Mmolai, and Mzwandile Dlamini.

Last season, TS Galaxy finished fifth in the standings, collecting 35 points from 28 matches. They are now preparing for the MTN8 fixtures, which kick off on August 2.

Reminder: TS Galaxy’s young defender, Khuluma Ndamane, has caught the eye of Orlando Pirates as the Soweto giants step up preparations for the 2025/26 Betway Premier League season.