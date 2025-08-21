Former Mamelodi Sundowns player finds new club! Official: Neo Maema joins Tanzanian giants Simba
A new challenge for the midfielder.
The attack of the Tanzanian powerhouse just received a significant boost.
Details: Today, the press service of SC Simba officially announced the signing of 29-year-old attacking midfielder Neo Maema, formerly of Mamelodi Sundowns.
It is reported that Maema joined the squad as a free agent. He becomes the second ex-Sundowns player to move to Simba following Rashine De Reuck’s arrival last month.
Neo Maema joined Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2021 from Royal AM. Since then, he has made 120 appearances for Sundowns, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists. According to Transfermarkt, Maema’s market value is €1 million.
