Simba announce signing of Mamelodi Sundowns player
A new addition for the Tanzanian side.
Football news Today, 15:43
Photo: https://x.com/SimbaSCTanzania
Simba are bolstering their squad ahead of the new season and have just completed the signing of another player from South Africa.
Details: As officially announced on Simba’s club channels, Rushine de Reuck has joined the Tanzanian side. He makes the move from Mamelodi Sundowns.
We also reported that the Tanzanian club is currently showing interest in Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema. Simba are considering a loan move for the 29-year-old.
Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns have a wealth of young talent, though not all of them manage to break into the first team. The Brazilians often give their promising players opportunities to develop elsewhere through loan moves.
