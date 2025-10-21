Former Eagles Keeper Urges Stronger Competition for Nwabali

Alloy Agu says Super Eagles need 'Enyeama-like' rivalry to push current No. 1 to full potential

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and coach Alloy Agu has called for a higher level of competition to be introduced to the national team's goalkeeping department to help current first-choice, Stanley Nwabali, reach his peak.

Agu’s comments follow mixed reactions to Nwabali's recent performances in the World Cup qualifiers, where his communication and decision-making drew criticism from some fans. Agu – who represented Kayserispor – commended Nwabali’s progress but insisted that a healthy rivalry is essential for his growth and the team’s success in its quest for 2026 World Cup qualification.

Drawing on history, the former shot-stopper highlighted the strong rivalry that once existed among Vincent Enyeama, Austin Ejide, and Dele Ayenugba. “I think Vincent [Enyeama] had the same thing with Dele Ayenugba and Austin Ejide — and every one of us had that — so it brings out the best in us. We need such competition around him [Nwabali] also,” Agu stated. He suggested that goalkeepers like John Noble – who is currently playing in Tanzania – could provide the needed challenge.

While noting that there is room for improvement, Agu was careful with his critique, as he emphasized that any feedback should be constructive. “Well, number one, Stanley [Nwabali] has done well and he has kept the hope of Nigerians higher... But what I can just say is that there is room for improvement. We must look at all that he has done, identify areas he needs to improve, and where he needs to continue doing well,” he said, adding that he would only offer encouragement to the team's number one, especially at this “crucial stage” of qualification.