Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye Returns to Action After Two-Month Suspension

Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye made his much-anticipated return to action for Udinese in their 1-1 Serie A draw against Cremonese at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Monday night.

The Nigeria international was back in goal for the first time in 148 days following a two-month suspension linked to illegal betting activities. Although Okoye was not directly involved in the investigation, Italian football authorities enforced the ban, which sidelined him for Udinese’s opening six league matches this season.

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic didn’t hesitate to put Okoye straight back into the starting lineup, showing full trust in his first-choice keeper. Despite conceding an early goal in the third minute from a Filippo Terracciano header, Okoye quickly regained his composure and made several important saves to help his team secure a valuable point.

Okoye’s return is not only a boost for Udinese but also comes at a critical time for the Super Eagles. With Nigeria gearing up for the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs and preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco underway, having a confident and in-form goalkeeper like Okoye available is a huge plus for head coach Eric Chelle as the team looks to make its mark on both the continental and global stage.