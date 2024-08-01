Former Dubois opponent believes Daniel can "light off Joshua"

Daniel Dubois' former opponent, Jarrell Miller, believes the latter can "send Anthony Joshua to sleep" in their upcoming fight.

“Otto Wallin is probably the only one on paper who looked decent but Otto I feel didn’t show up. He fought Robert Helenius who got knocked try Deontay [Wilder] and he hasn’t been Top 10 for I don’t know how long. He fought Francis Ngannou an MMA fighter and he may bank on that fight but he’s not a boxer, so you think about it he’s not fighting any Top 10, 15 guys, he’s fighting guys not anywhere near the level we’re fighting now.” quotes Miller Secondsout.

He then assessed the fight with Dubois and claimed Joshua’s chin will let him down.

“He’s fighting Dubois now and I’m kind of rooting for Dubois you know. If Dubois hits that chin it’s night night. He don’t have that kind of chin, man. I think a knockout will come. They both have big punches, they both can hit hard, I think Dubois has better durability than ‘AJ.'”

Joshua is in great form right now with four straight wins, three of which were by knockout (against Helenius, Wallin and Ngannou). If he wins this fight, he will become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

The fight between Joshua and Dubois will take place on 21 September at Wembley Stadium in London.

By the way, the other day P4P updated the rating of the best boxers regardless of weight category.