Former coach: World Cup will improve SA league

Augusto Palacios reacts to Bafana Bafana success
Ex-Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana mentor Augusto Palacios says fans can expect a thrilling 2025/26 PSL campaign, inspired by South Africa’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana sealed their first World Cup qualification since 2002 after cruising past Rwanda 3-0, thanks to goals from Oswin Appollis, Thalente Mbatha, and Evidence Makgopa.

According to former Bafana coach Palacios, the achievement will ignite fierce competition in the Betway Premiership, with every South African-born player now chasing a spot in Hugo Broos’ World Cup squad.

“This will push players to deliver top performances every week,” Palacios told KickOff. “It also opens doors internationally for both players and coaches. You have to prove yourself at club level — every player must fight for that World Cup dream.”

