Former Chilean Goalkeeper Patricio Toledo Suffers Heart Attack During Tribute Match

A frightening incident struck Chilean football on Sunday during the tribute match “Adiós capitanes,” organized by Universidad Católica. Former goalkeeper Patricio Toledo, 63, collapsed on the pitch after suffering a heart attack and required immediate resuscitation before being rushed to the hospital, the club confirmed in an official statement.

Toledo had been active in the game, making a save only moments before falling unconscious. Players quickly signaled for medical assistance, and medical staff performed emergency procedures on the field. Universidad Católica later reported that Toledo had suffered an acute myocardial infarction.

“Thanks to the swift response of medical teams and the Claro Arena operations staff, all emergency protocols were activated immediately, allowing Patricio Toledo to receive timely and effective care,” the club said.

He was transported to a hospital, where doctors performed an angioplasty. Hours later, the club confirmed Toledo was “stable and conscious,” a relief for fans who had feared the worst.

After confirmation that Toledo was receiving treatment, the match resumed with several former stars participating, including José Pedro Fuenzalida, Cristián Álvarez and Milovan Mirosevic. What was intended as a festive reunion of historic captains became overshadowed by a health scare that underlined the unpredictability of such moments.