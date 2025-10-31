Football Association Ordered to Reimburse Lucas Paquetá for Legal Expenses

Compensation granted.

Lucas Paquetá was under investigation for alleged betting violations but has since been cleared of all charges — and will now receive compensation.

Details: According to insider Martyn Ziegler of The Times, the English Football Association has been ordered to cover 90% of the player’s legal costs related to the case.

Earlier reports stated that Paquetá intends to leave his current club during the January transfer window. As for West Ham, the club reportedly needs to raise funds amid expectations of significant financial losses from the previous season.

Remunder: Meanwhile, 24-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood, currently on loan from Marseille, has attracted serious interest from two Premier League clubs — West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.