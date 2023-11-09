Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined

RU RU NG NG
Yesterday, 17:45
The Canadian tennis team has advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Canadian women won both of their matches in Group C. In the first round, the Canadian representatives defeated the Spanish team with a score of 3-0.

In the second round, the Canadian quartet proved to be stronger than the Polish team. Marina Stakusic defeated Magdalena Frech (4-6, 7-5, 6-3), Leylah Fernandez overcame Magda Linette (6-2, 6-3), and the duo of Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski closed out Veronika Falkowska and Katarzyna Kawa with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

The opponents for the Canadian team in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs will be determined in the match of the last round of Group D between the Czech Republic and the United States.

It's worth noting that the Canadian team has reached the semifinals of the women's team tournament for the first time since 1988 and only the second time in its history. Italy was the first team to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

