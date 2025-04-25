Flamengo Look to Extend Dominance Over Corinthians in a Battle of Brazilian Giants

Flamengo and Corinthians are set to clash this Sunday, April 27, at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, in one of the highlights of Matchday 6 in the Brasileirão. As reported by Lance!, the Rio de Janeiro club will aim to build on their recent dominance in the head-to-head series between two of Brazil’s biggest teams.

Over their last ten meetings, Flamengo have recorded four wins, four draws, and only two losses against Corinthians. In 2024, Flamengo eliminated Corinthians in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and went on to lift the trophy after defeating Atlético Mineiro. The two sides also met in the 2022 Copa do Brasil final, where Flamengo triumphed in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at Maracanã.

Historically, Flamengo hold the edge with 64 victories to Corinthians' 56 across 154 official and friendly matches, with 34 draws. Despite the media’s emphasis on their rivalry, known as the "Encontro das Nações" (Meeting of the Nations), fans often regard it more as a prestigious encounter than a traditional derby.

Backed by their home fans, Flamengo will seek to capitalize on their momentum, while Corinthians will be desperate to reverse the trend and claim an important away result to bolster their league ambitions.