Flamengo Extends Deadline to Finalize Wesley's Transfer to Roma

According to Extra, Flamengo and Roma have a nearly finalized agreement for Wesley's move to the Italian club, but the deal is on hold while the Brazilian side searches for a right-back to replace the 21-year-old. Although a final response was initially expected today, late-night meetings on Monday in Europe led to an agreement to extend the deadline for a few more days.

Roma’s offer includes €25 million up front, with an additional €5 million in bonuses—matching Flamengo's initial goal of selling the player for around €30 million. The urgency of the negotiations was underscored by Wesley’s absence from Sunday’s 1–0 victory over Fluminense in the Brasileirão.

Despite the delay, both sides remain optimistic that the transfer will be completed by Tuesday or Wednesday. Still, the player’s representatives and Roma have grown somewhat frustrated by Flamengo's slow pace, especially since the interest dates back to early this year. The club only began seriously searching for a replacement in recent days, likely from within Brazil’s domestic league.

Once Wesley departs, coach Filipe Luís will have only Guillermo Varela as a natural option at right-back. Danilo, who can fill in on the flank, is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.