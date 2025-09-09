RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Flamengo aims for UN recognition and seeks to become a Symbolic-Cultural Nation of the World

Flamengo aims for UN recognition and seeks to become a Symbolic-Cultural Nation of the World

An extraordinary ambition from the club.
Football news Today, 11:57
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Flamengo aims for UN recognition and seeks to become a Symbolic-Cultural Nation of the World Getty Images

Flamengo, one of Brazil’s most iconic clubs with global renown, now pursues recognition at the highest level — from the United Nations.

Details: As Flamengo announced through their social media channels, the club aspires to become the world’s first Symbolic-Cultural Nation.

Quote: “A Nation at the UN!

That’s right: the Rubro-Negra Nation seeks to be acknowledged as the first Symbolic-Cultural Nation of the World.

We are a people of more than 45 million, united by a single passion. We have our own culture, our own territory, our own flag, our own language,” the post declared.

Reminder: Michel Assef Filho, lawyer for Bruno Henrique and legal representative of Flamengo, recently dismissed claims that the striker’s suspension had been “lenient.”

Related teams and leagues
Flamengo Flamengo Schedule Flamengo News Flamengo Transfers
Related Team News
Flamengo Lawyer Challenges Bruno Henrique’s Suspension and Outlines Appeal Football news Yesterday, 23:45 Flamengo Lawyer Challenges Bruno Henrique’s Suspension and Outlines Appeal
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores