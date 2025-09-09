Flamengo aims for UN recognition and seeks to become a Symbolic-Cultural Nation of the World
An extraordinary ambition from the club.
Flamengo, one of Brazil’s most iconic clubs with global renown, now pursues recognition at the highest level — from the United Nations.
Details: As Flamengo announced through their social media channels, the club aspires to become the world’s first Symbolic-Cultural Nation.
Quote: “A Nation at the UN!
That’s right: the Rubro-Negra Nation seeks to be acknowledged as the first Symbolic-Cultural Nation of the World.
We are a people of more than 45 million, united by a single passion. We have our own culture, our own territory, our own flag, our own language,” the post declared.
