Flamengo aims for UN recognition and seeks to become a Symbolic-Cultural Nation of the World

An extraordinary ambition from the club.

Flamengo, one of Brazil’s most iconic clubs with global renown, now pursues recognition at the highest level — from the United Nations.

Details: As Flamengo announced through their social media channels, the club aspires to become the world’s first Symbolic-Cultural Nation.

Quote: “A Nation at the UN!

That’s right: the Rubro-Negra Nation seeks to be acknowledged as the first Symbolic-Cultural Nation of the World.

We are a people of more than 45 million, united by a single passion. We have our own culture, our own territory, our own flag, our own language,” the post declared.

Nação na ONU! 🌎



É isso mesmo: A Nação Rubro-Negra quer ser reconhecida como a primeira Nação Simbólico-Cultural do Mundo.



Somos um povo de mais de 45 milhões de pessoas unidas por um mesmo sentimento. Temos nossa cultura, nosso território, nossa bandeira, nosso jeito de falar.… pic.twitter.com/x3f1q0xCGq — Flamengo (@Flamengo) September 9, 2025

Reminder: Michel Assef Filho, lawyer for Bruno Henrique and legal representative of Flamengo, recently dismissed claims that the striker’s suspension had been “lenient.”