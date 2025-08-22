Flamengo Aim to Extend Lead Against Struggling Vitória at a Packed Maracanã

Flamengo host Vitória on Monday, August 25, at 9 p.m. (Brasília time) at the Maracanã for matchday 21 of the Brasileirão, according to Mix Vale. The league leaders, sitting on 43 points, will face the 17th-placed side with 19 points in a clash of contrasting ambitions.

Tickets went on sale earlier this month, and more than 30,000 have already been sold, with final attendance expected to surpass 50,000. Prices range from 15 to 400 reais, with facial biometrics required for entry. The visiting section for Vitória supporters will be located in the South B area, with tickets priced at 200 reais (full) and 120 reais (half).

On the field, Flamengo arrive in strong form. Filipe Luís’s squad eliminated Internacional in the Copa Libertadores with a 2-0 victory in Porto Alegre and beat Mirassol 2-1 in their most recent league outing. The defense has been one of the stingiest in the competition, while the attack continues to rely on Pedro, who scored in midweek and now has 25 goals in the Libertadores. The striker urged caution ahead of the clash, stating that “there are no easy games in the Brasileirão,” while calling on the fans to once again fill the Maracanã.

Vitória, managed by Fábio Carille, have only three wins this season and remain stuck in the relegation zone. Despite securing a point against Bragantino, their record against Flamengo is daunting: out of 51 official meetings, they have managed just 10 wins, with their last victory in this fixture coming back in 2017.

For Flamengo, Monday’s game is an opportunity to consolidate their lead and build momentum before their Libertadores quarterfinals against Estudiantes. For Vitória, it is a must-win scenario to revive hopes of escaping relegation in a packed and hostile environment.