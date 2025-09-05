RU RU ES ES FR FR
Five Boca Players Set to Leave as Contracts Expire in December

Football news Today, 17:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Boca Juniors are heading toward significant roster changes at the end of the year. According to Olé, five players will not renew their contracts and will depart in December on free transfers. The list includes goalkeepers Javier García and Sergio Romero, left back Frank Fabra, defender Cristian Lema and midfielder Ignacio Miramón, whose loan from Lille runs out.

García, now 38, serves as third-choice goalkeeper and is considering retirement. Romero, once close to becoming a Libertadores hero in 2023, exits after a stretch marred by injuries and friction with fans, having gone the entire 2025 season without playing a single minute.

Fabra, who joined nearly a decade ago, featured in only four games this year and fell behind Lautaro Blanco in the pecking order. Both the player and the club believe his cycle has ended. Lema has been training separately since failing to reach an early termination agreement and will simply wait until his deal runs out.

Miramón never found consistency and did not meet the requirements to trigger a purchase option. He played 20 matches for Boca, only three of them in 2025, and was not in Miguel Ángel Russo’s plans. Their departures signal a notable squad shake-up at Brandsen 805 ahead of the 2026 campaign.

