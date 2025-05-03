Fiston Mayele Snubbed from CAF Champions League Top 10 Despite Scoring Spree

Despite being the CAF Champions League's top scorer with 8 goals, Congolese striker Fiston Mayele has surprisingly missed out on the Top 10 player rankings released by Sofascore.

Why Is Mayele Only 16th?

The Pyramids FC forward has lit up Africa’s premier club competition this season, yet Sofascore’s latest rankings place him 16th, with an average rating of 7.14—well below where many expected him to be.

This has sparked strong reactions from fans and pundits, who argue that his goal tally alone should secure a top spot among the continent’s elite.

|Info Club| Fiston Mayele en vrai renard de surface lors de la dernière victoire de Pyramids, mercredi dernier.



• Titulaire

• 90 minutes jouées

• 26 ballons touchés

• 2 tirs cadrés sur 2

• 1 but

(1/2)



+243 995 541 450#FistonMayele #PyramidsFC #Léopards #Congo #RDC pic.twitter.com/HY4gPSqzMx — 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁.cd (@unicosportcd_) May 1, 2025

Who Made the Top 10?

Emam Ashour (Ahly)

Youcef Belaili (Espérance Tunis)

Alioune Badara Faty (TP Mazembe)

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids FC)

Achraf Dari (Ahly)

Mohamed Tougai (Espérance Tunis)

Ayoub Ghezala (MC Alger)

Issa Fofana (Al-Hilal Omdurman)

The omission of Mayele from the top tier—despite outperforming nearly all attackers in terms of goals—raises serious questions about the ranking criteria.