First look at Trionda. Images of the official 2026 World Cup ball leaked online

The official ball will be unveiled in October

The first images of the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have surfaced online. The football, designed by adidas, will be called Trionda.

The ball features a white base with red, green, and blue accents, representing the three host nations—USA, Canada, and Mexico. Each color is enhanced with dynamic patterns inspired by the culture and symbolism of the host countries: the adidas logo appears on the red panel, while the FIFA World Cup emblem is displayed on the blue one. The name Trionda combines the words "Tri" (three countries) and "Onda" ("wave" in Spanish and Portuguese).

According to Footy Headlines, the leaked images showcase the final version of the ball. The official announcement is expected in October.