RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news First look at Trionda. Images of the official 2026 World Cup ball leaked online

First look at Trionda. Images of the official 2026 World Cup ball leaked online

The official ball will be unveiled in October
Football news Today, 11:06
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
First look at Trionda. Images of the official 2026 World Cup ball leaked online Photo: x.com/FavianRenkel

The first images of the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have surfaced online. The football, designed by adidas, will be called Trionda.

The ball features a white base with red, green, and blue accents, representing the three host nations—USA, Canada, and Mexico. Each color is enhanced with dynamic patterns inspired by the culture and symbolism of the host countries: the adidas logo appears on the red panel, while the FIFA World Cup emblem is displayed on the blue one. The name Trionda combines the words "Tri" (three countries) and "Onda" ("wave" in Spanish and Portuguese).

According to Footy Headlines, the leaked images showcase the final version of the ball. The official announcement is expected in October.

Related teams and leagues
FIFA Club World Cup FIFA Club World Cup Table FIFA Club World Cup Fixtures FIFA Club World Cup Predictions
Related Tournament News
Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho Football news 11 sep 2025, 14:45 A grand football festival! Brazil aims to host the 2029 Club World Cup
Lamin Yamal in the match against Turkey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Video 11 sep 2025, 03:46 Lamine Yamal stars in hilarious Visa commercial ahead of the 2026 World Cup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores