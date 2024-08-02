First gold for Switzerland + Olympic record. Performance by Chiara Leone

Until today, Switzerland had not secured a single gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. However, this trend was broken today.

In the women's 50-meter rifle three positions event, Chiara Leone emerged as the best, setting an Olympic record in the process.

Leone scored 464.4 points across all three sessions, surpassing the previous Olympic record of 463.9 points set by her compatriot Nina Christen at Tokyo 2020.

However, Leone is still far from the absolute world record held by India's Kaur Samra, who scored 469.6 points at the 2023 Hangzhou competition.

The silver medal today went to American Sagen Maddalena, while the bronze was claimed by China's Zhang Qiongyue.