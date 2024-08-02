First gold for Switzerland + Olympic record. Performance by Chiara Leone
Olympic Games News Today, 05:37Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Until today, Switzerland had not secured a single gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. However, this trend was broken today.
In the women's 50-meter rifle three positions event, Chiara Leone emerged as the best, setting an Olympic record in the process.
Leone scored 464.4 points across all three sessions, surpassing the previous Olympic record of 463.9 points set by her compatriot Nina Christen at Tokyo 2020.
However, Leone is still far from the absolute world record held by India's Kaur Samra, who scored 469.6 points at the 2023 Hangzhou competition.
The silver medal today went to American Sagen Maddalena, while the bronze was claimed by China's Zhang Qiongyue.
Popular news
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 17:23 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 16:46 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
Olympic Games News 31 july 2024, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
Upcoming matchesAll
Morocco U23 - : - USA U23 Today, 09:00 Summer Olympics.Morocco U23USA U2309:00
-
-
Japan U23 - : - Spain U23 Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics.Japan U23Spain U2311:00
-
-
Egypt U23 - : - Paraguay U23 Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics.Egypt U23Paraguay U2313:00
-
-
France U23 - : - Argentina U23 Today, 15:00 Summer Olympics.France U23Argentina U2315:00
-
-
USA - : - Japan 03 aug 2024, 09:00 Summer Olympics Women.USAJapan09:00
-
-
Spain - : - Colombia 03 aug 2024, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.SpainColombia11:00
-
-
Carrarese - : - Catania 03 aug 2024, 12:00 Coppa Italia.CarrareseCatania12:00
-
-
Canada - : - Germany 03 aug 2024, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.CanadaGermany13:00
-
-
Torres - : - Mantova 03 aug 2024, 14:30 Coppa Italia.TorresMantova14:30
-
-
France - : - Brazil 03 aug 2024, 15:00 Summer Olympics Women.FranceBrazil15:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:07 Manchester United are preparing to sign two Bayern defenders at once Olympic Games News Today, 05:37 First gold for Switzerland + Olympic record. Performance by Chiara Leone Football news Today, 04:56 Barcelona are not giving up on the idea of transferring Nico Williams Olympic Games News Today, 04:29 The legendary Murray left a surprise message after the last match of his career Olympic Games News Today, 03:52 Historic moment. Greece won an Olympic medal in swimming for the first time since 1896 Football news Today, 03:30 The Chelsea midfielder is yet to agree to a transfer to the Spanish top club Olympic Games News Today, 03:03 Olympics 2024. Basketball. Schedule and results on 2 August Football news Today, 02:34 De Gea has a new option to continue his career in Serie A Football news Today, 01:38 Dani Olmo is one step away from a move to his childhood club Olympic Games News Today, 01:18 Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on August 2?
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Australia vs Greece prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs USA Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Japan vs Spain Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Basketball Today Canada vs Spain prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Football Today Liberec vs Slavia Prague prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Munich 1860 vs Saarbrücken Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Paraguay Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Sparta Prague vs Dukla Prague Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024