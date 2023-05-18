"Fiorentina" has become the second finalist of the UEFA Conference League

EN RU
In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-final, "Fiorentina" defeated "Basel" with a score of 3:1 away and advanced to the final.

The Italian club secured the victory with a brace from Nicolás González and a goal from Antonín Barák. Zeqiri Amdouni scored the only goal for the hosts.

In the final, "Fiorentina" will face "West Ham".

"Basel" Switzerland - "Fiorentina" Italy - 1:3 (0:1) - first leg - 2:1
Goals: González, 35 - 0:1, Amdouni, 55 - 1:1, González, 72 - 1:2, Barák, 120 - 1:3

"Basel": Hitz, Lang, Adams, Pelmard, Kalulu, Xhaka (Frey, 88), Burga (Males, 105), Diouf, N'Doye, Augustin (Zeqiri, 81), Amdouni.

"Fiorentina": Terracciano, Dodo, Igor Julio (Ranieri, 55), Milenković, Biraghi, Bonaventura (Barák, 105), Amrabat, Castrovilli (Mandragora, 120), Brekalo (Ikone, 46), González, Arthur (Jović, 90).

Sasko Inga Sasko Inga Dailysports's expert
