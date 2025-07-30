Finalissima Confirmed: Argentina to Face Spain in March 2026

Conmebol has officially confirmed that Argentina and Spain will clash in the next Finalissima, a match pitting the reigning Copa América champions against the current European Championship holders. The game is set to take place in the third week of March 2026, although the venue has yet to be finalized.

The announcement came as part of Conmebol's release of its 2026 competition calendar. The match was recently agreed upon by AFA president Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia and RFEF head Rafael Louzán. The targeted window is between March 17 and 25, but the fixture hinges on Spain securing direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. If Spain finishes second in their qualifying group—which includes Turkey, Georgia, and Bulgaria—they would need to play a playoff in that same window, potentially forcing the match’s postponement.

If all goes according to plan, the game could see an electrifying generational duel between Lionel Messi and Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal. While the United States was initially considered the natural venue—given its role as co-host of the next World Cup—Qatar and Saudi Arabia have emerged as strong contenders, offering lucrative deals to host the event in Asia.

This Finalissima promises to be more than just a ceremonial clash—it will be a high-stakes showdown between two global powerhouses ahead of football’s biggest stage.