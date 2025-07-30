RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Finalissima Confirmed: Argentina to Face Spain in March 2026

Finalissima Confirmed: Argentina to Face Spain in March 2026

Football news Today, 00:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Finalissima Confirmed: Argentina to Face Spain in March 2026 Finalissima Confirmed: Argentina to Face Spain in March 2026

Conmebol has officially confirmed that Argentina and Spain will clash in the next Finalissima, a match pitting the reigning Copa América champions against the current European Championship holders. The game is set to take place in the third week of March 2026, although the venue has yet to be finalized.

The announcement came as part of Conmebol's release of its 2026 competition calendar. The match was recently agreed upon by AFA president Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia and RFEF head Rafael Louzán. The targeted window is between March 17 and 25, but the fixture hinges on Spain securing direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. If Spain finishes second in their qualifying group—which includes Turkey, Georgia, and Bulgaria—they would need to play a playoff in that same window, potentially forcing the match’s postponement.

If all goes according to plan, the game could see an electrifying generational duel between Lionel Messi and Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal. While the United States was initially considered the natural venue—given its role as co-host of the next World Cup—Qatar and Saudi Arabia have emerged as strong contenders, offering lucrative deals to host the event in Asia.

This Finalissima promises to be more than just a ceremonial clash—it will be a high-stakes showdown between two global powerhouses ahead of football’s biggest stage.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Spain Spain Schedule Spain News
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik Today, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United Today, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga Today, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville Today, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne Today, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:05 Finalissima Confirmed: Argentina to Face Spain in March 2026 Football news Yesterday, 23:30 Three Aldosivi Hooligans Banned from Stadiums After Knife Fight in the Stands Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Samuel Lino Becomes Flamengo’s Latest Splash, Fourth Most Expensive Signing in Brazilian Football Football news Yesterday, 22:30 Costa Rica on Edge After Miguel Herrera Opens Door to Post-World Cup Departure Football news Yesterday, 22:05 Chicharito Misses Leagues Cup and Faces Uncertain Future at Chivas Football news Yesterday, 21:35 Cano’s Decline Mirrors Fluminense’s Struggles Football news Yesterday, 21:00 Jorge Campos Praises Keylor Navas Signing: "Exactly What Pumas Needed" Football news Yesterday, 20:30 From Relegation Fears to International Hopes: Emelec’s Resurgence with Cueva Football news Yesterday, 20:05 Jordan Brewster Joins América Femenil in Defensive Boost Football news Yesterday, 19:30 Corinthians Lays Off Staff Amid Deep Financial Crisis
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025 Football Today Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – July 30, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spartak Trnava vs Hibernians prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 HJK Helsinki vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Banga vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AEK Larnaca vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores