RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Figal Returns to Training, Could Start for Boca in Crucial Clash Against Racing

Figal Returns to Training, Could Start for Boca in Crucial Clash Against Racing

Football news Today, 20:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Figal Returns to Training, Could Start for Boca in Crucial Clash Against Racing Figal Returns to Training, Could Start for Boca in Crucial Clash Against Racing

Boca Juniors may finally get a defensive boost as Nicolás Figal returned to full training this week and could be available for Saturday’s key fixture against Racing Club. According to Olé, the center back’s recovery comes as a welcome development for Miguel Ángel Russo, whose side is enduring the longest winless streak in the club’s history with 11 straight matches without victory.

Figal, a key piece in Russo’s defensive setup, had started the Torneo Clausura opener and played in the Club World Cup alongside Ayrton Costa. However, a recurring issue in the scar tissue of a previous calf injury forced him off during the match against Argentinos Juniors and sidelined him for weeks.

In his absence, Boca tried several alternatives—Lautaro Di Lollo and Rodrigo Battaglia among them—with limited success. Now, with Figal and Costa both back in training, Russo could opt to reunite the central duo that performed well internationally. Still, the coach cautioned that returning players would be eased in “gradually,” depending on their physical response.

The potential reintroduction of Figal brings much-needed stability to a defense that has struggled during Boca’s recent slump. In midfield, Leandro Paredes remains a fixture, likely joined again by Milton Delgado. On the wings, Kevin Zenón and Brian Aguirre may get a new opportunity to reclaim their spots in the starting XI.

Up front, Miguel Merentiel is expected to lead the attack. Despite a tense exchange with Russo during halftime of the loss to Huracán, “La Bestia” has maintained his place with consistent performances. Edinson Cavani is the leading candidate to partner him, though the option of starting Milton Giménez or even Exequiel Zeballos has not been ruled out.

Facing a tough opponent like Racing, Boca will need all the reinforcements it can muster. Figal’s return could mark a turning point in a campaign that has veered dangerously off course.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors Schedule Boca Juniors News Boca Juniors Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Rosenborg - : - Hammarby 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rosenborg
-
Hammarby
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FC Noah 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FC Noah
-
12:00
Araz PFK - : - Omonia Nicosia 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Omonia Nicosia
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - AEK Athens 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
AEK Athens
-
12:00
FC Milsami Orhei - : - Virtus Acquaviva 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Milsami Orhei
-
Virtus Acquaviva
-
12:00
CFR Cluj - : - Braga 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa League
CFR Cluj
-
Braga
-
12:30
Banik Ostrava - : - Austria Wien 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
Banik Ostrava
-
Austria Wien
-
12:30
AEK Larnaca - : - Legia Warszawa 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:55 Reinier Arrives in Belo Horizonte to Sign With Atlético Mineiro Football news Today, 21:10 Mexican Midfielder Marcel Ruiz Close to Palmeiras Move Football news Today, 20:50 Figal Returns to Training, Could Start for Boca in Crucial Clash Against Racing Football news Today, 20:10 Matías Abaldo Joins Independiente on Loan After Strong Comeback at Defensor Football news Today, 19:45 Police Investigate Attempted Kidnapping of Vasco President Pedrinho Football news Today, 19:20 Saudi Arabia Targets Young Stars, Redefining the Global Transfer Market Football news Today, 18:45 Johan Vásquez Poised to Become Genoa Captain Ahead of New Serie A Season Football news Today, 18:21 Jamaica Adds Greenwood as Final Push Begins for 2026 World Cup Qualification Football news Today, 18:18 Ten Clubs Confirmed for 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup With Full Format and Schedule Football news Today, 17:35 Estudiantes Host Red-Hot Independiente Rivadavia Ahead of Libertadores Clash
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Angola vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores