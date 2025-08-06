Figal Returns to Training, Could Start for Boca in Crucial Clash Against Racing

Boca Juniors may finally get a defensive boost as Nicolás Figal returned to full training this week and could be available for Saturday’s key fixture against Racing Club. According to Olé, the center back’s recovery comes as a welcome development for Miguel Ángel Russo, whose side is enduring the longest winless streak in the club’s history with 11 straight matches without victory.

Figal, a key piece in Russo’s defensive setup, had started the Torneo Clausura opener and played in the Club World Cup alongside Ayrton Costa. However, a recurring issue in the scar tissue of a previous calf injury forced him off during the match against Argentinos Juniors and sidelined him for weeks.

In his absence, Boca tried several alternatives—Lautaro Di Lollo and Rodrigo Battaglia among them—with limited success. Now, with Figal and Costa both back in training, Russo could opt to reunite the central duo that performed well internationally. Still, the coach cautioned that returning players would be eased in “gradually,” depending on their physical response.

The potential reintroduction of Figal brings much-needed stability to a defense that has struggled during Boca’s recent slump. In midfield, Leandro Paredes remains a fixture, likely joined again by Milton Delgado. On the wings, Kevin Zenón and Brian Aguirre may get a new opportunity to reclaim their spots in the starting XI.

Up front, Miguel Merentiel is expected to lead the attack. Despite a tense exchange with Russo during halftime of the loss to Huracán, “La Bestia” has maintained his place with consistent performances. Edinson Cavani is the leading candidate to partner him, though the option of starting Milton Giménez or even Exequiel Zeballos has not been ruled out.

Facing a tough opponent like Racing, Boca will need all the reinforcements it can muster. Figal’s return could mark a turning point in a campaign that has veered dangerously off course.