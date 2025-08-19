FIFPRO concerned over suspension of player contracts amid Indian league hiatus

Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League, clubs have started suspending player contracts, as Bengaluru recently did. This situation has raised alarm bells within the footballers' union.

Details: FIFPRO has stated that the lack of clarity for players is seriously impacting their well-being, and that the unilateral suspension of contracts by clubs is illegal.

Quote: "The lack of clarity for players regarding the 2025/26 ISL season, caused by the dispute over the league’s organization and governance—which has led to its indefinite suspension—is seriously affecting their livelihoods, careers, and well-being. Players have faced unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice. These actions are a direct violation of footballers’ labor rights and are of grave concern," FIFPRO’s statement reads.

Background: Talks to renew the 2010 agreement were halted after the Supreme Court of India asked the All India Football Federation not to sign a new contract until a decision was made on a separate case—the implementation of the federation’s new charter. This ultimately led to the suspension of the competition.