FIFA – Turkey : Turkish club Konyaspor banned from signing new players

Konyaspor must pay its debts.

FIFA has issued a decision against Turkish club Konyaspor. The club has been banned from signing new players for three transfer periods due to non-payment of a transfer fee. This concerns the transfer of Senegalese striker Bouly Junior Sambou, who arrived from Wydad Athletic Club de Casablanca.

Transferred to Konya in February 2024 after a successful season in Morocco, Bouly Sambou failed to establish himself in the Süper Lig, having gone around ten matches without scoring. The former Wydad striker was then loaned out twice before joining Duhok SC in Iraq on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Konyaspor failed to meet its financial commitments to Wydad Casablanca, and FIFA, in its decision, specified that the sanction will remain in effect until the debt is paid. Unfortunately, the Turkish club will not be able to register any new signings until further notice.