FIFA may expand the number of teams per country at the Club World Cup

More clubs on the big stage.

The summer of 2025 saw the launch of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, with Chelsea emerging as the inaugural champions. The tournament featured 32 teams, but the number could grow in the future.

Details: According to The Times Sport, FIFA is considering easing restrictions on the number of clubs from each nation. While this year’s edition included two representatives from England, the proposed changes would allow three. The adjustment would apply to all countries participating in the tournament.

It was previously reported that Brazil is pushing to host the 2029 Club World Cup and has already held talks with FIFA officials in Switzerland. Brazil is currently the only candidate, though FIFA has yet to make a final decision.

Reminder: FIFA is also weighing the possibility of granting Chelsea automatic qualification for the next Club World Cup as the reigning champions.