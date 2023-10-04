FIFA is contemplating the prospect of admitting Russia to the competitions

FIFA is contemplating the possibility of rescinding the complete ban and permitting the Russian national team under-17 to compete, as reported by Sky News.

Reports suggest that a decision may be reached today, October 4th, during the FIFA Council meeting. In such a scenario, the Russian U-17 national team will be allowed to participate in the World Cup if they qualify.

FIFA views the UEFA European U-17 Championship as a de facto qualifying tournament for the World Cup, providing a rationale for Russia's potential reinstatement. The men's U-17 World Cup is no longer accessible to Russia, scheduled for November. Theoretically, the Russian women's team could qualify for a similar tournament, scheduled for the following year.

Previously, a similar decision was made by UEFA, allowing the Russian men's and women's U-17 teams to participate in the European Championships but without a flag and anthem. Prior to this, all Russian clubs and national teams were suspended from international competitions due to aggression against Ukraine.