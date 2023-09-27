RU RU NG NG
Main News FIFA intends to suspend Eto'o from his position as president of the Cameroonian Football Association

FIFA intends to suspend Eto'o from his position as president of the Cameroonian Football Association

Football news Today, 15:29
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
FIFA intends to suspend Eto'o from his position as president of the Cameroonian Football Association Photo: https://www.instagram.com/samueletoo/

FIFA has sent a letter and seeks to remove Samuel Eto'o from his position as the president of the Cameroonian Football Association, as reported by Goal.

In addition to this, pressure is being exerted by a group of several officials in Cameroon. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the President of the African Football Confederation, Patrice Motsepe, have sent a letter asserting that Eto'o imposed his candidacy.

CAF has initiated an investigation into an audio recording suggesting Eto'o's involvement in match-fixing. In the recording, he assured a friend who was investing in football that he had done everything possible to ensure that referees would not make mistakes against him.

The letter also mentions a suspended prison sentence that Eto'o received in a tax fraud case, stating that according to the statute, he should have vacated his position following the decision. Furthermore, the letter references an incident in which the Cameroonian struck a man in the head with his knee during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Samuel Eto'o was elected as the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation on December 11, 2021.

Popular news
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:12 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 16:59 Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced to the next stage: results of the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:34 The top ten football players of the 2000s have been named Football news Today, 16:00 Sensational Leader. Girona has taken the top spot in La Liga for the first time in history Football news Today, 15:29 FIFA intends to suspend Eto'o from his position as president of the Cameroonian Football Association Football news Today, 14:53 Real Madrid convincingly defeated Las Palmas at their home stadium Football news Today, 14:24 Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach Football news Today, 13:17 Pochettino believes Chelsea's situation is less difficult than the coach had at Southampton & Spurs Football news Today, 12:27 Kylian Mbappé has sustained an injury and is undergoing training in gym Football news Today, 11:58 The former head coach of Spain's women's national team has been summoned in the Rubiales case
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023