FIFA intends to suspend Eto'o from his position as president of the Cameroonian Football Association

FIFA has sent a letter and seeks to remove Samuel Eto'o from his position as the president of the Cameroonian Football Association, as reported by Goal.

In addition to this, pressure is being exerted by a group of several officials in Cameroon. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the President of the African Football Confederation, Patrice Motsepe, have sent a letter asserting that Eto'o imposed his candidacy.

CAF has initiated an investigation into an audio recording suggesting Eto'o's involvement in match-fixing. In the recording, he assured a friend who was investing in football that he had done everything possible to ensure that referees would not make mistakes against him.

The letter also mentions a suspended prison sentence that Eto'o received in a tax fraud case, stating that according to the statute, he should have vacated his position following the decision. Furthermore, the letter references an incident in which the Cameroonian struck a man in the head with his knee during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Samuel Eto'o was elected as the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation on December 11, 2021.