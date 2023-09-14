FIFA announced the contenders for The Best prize
FIFA will award the best players in 2023. Fans from all over the world can vote for the best, in their opinion, football player, it was reported on the FIFA website.
Six of the 12 nominees for the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award are from Manchester City's treble-winning side. In addition, Pep Guardiola was nominated for the best coach.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
- Julian Alvarez
- Marcelo Brozovic
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Erling Haaland
- Rodri
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lionel Messi
- Victor Osimhen
- Declan Rice
- Bernardo Silva
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
- Pep Guardiola
- Simone Inzaghi
- Ange Postecoglou
- Luciano Spalletti
- Xavi
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
- Yassine Bounou
- Thibaut Courtois
- Ederson Andre
- Onana
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen
