FIFA announced the contenders for The Best prize

FIFA will award the best players in 2023. Fans from all over the world can vote for the best, in their opinion, football player, it was reported on the FIFA website.

Six of the 12 nominees for the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award are from Manchester City's treble-winning side. In addition, Pep Guardiola was nominated for the best coach.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Julian Alvarez

Marcelo Brozovic

Kevin De Bruyne

Ilkay Gundogan

Erling Haaland

Rodri

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Victor Osimhen

Declan Rice

Bernardo Silva

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Pep Guardiola

Simone Inzaghi

Ange Postecoglou

Luciano Spalletti

Xavi

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper