RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fernando Diniz Confirmed as New Vasco Head Coach Until End of 2026

Fernando Diniz Confirmed as New Vasco Head Coach Until End of 2026

Football news Today, 19:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Fernando Diniz Confirmed as New Vasco Head Coach Until End of 2026 Fernando Diniz Confirmed as New Vasco Head Coach Until End of 2026

Vasco da Gama have officially appointed Fernando Diniz as their new head coach. After nearly two weeks of negotiations following Fábio Carille’s dismissal, the club finalized terms with Diniz on Thursday, agreeing to a contract that runs through December 2026.

The deal was closed after Vasco’s board narrowed the gap between the initial salary offer and the coach’s demands. Diniz, who had remained open to returning to the club, accepted a reduced salary within limits that would not affect his market standing. The contract is expected to be signed in the coming hours.

Diniz has been a free agent since leaving Cruzeiro in January and previously coached Vasco in 2021 during their Serie B campaign. He returns with a decorated résumé, including a 2023 Copa Libertadores title, the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana, and a brief tenure as interim manager of the Brazilian national team.

The signing comes after a turbulent stretch under interim manager Felipe, with the team drawing against Operário and suffering defeats to Palmeiras and Puerto Cabello, including a heavy 4-1 loss that increased pressure on the board. From the outset, club president Pedrinho had identified Diniz as the primary—and only—target to lead the team forward.

Related teams and leagues
Vasco da Gama
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Barcelona SC 1 - 1 River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
1
River Plate
1
24’
Atletico Nacional 0 - 0 Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
0
Internacional
0
24’
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim 09 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna 09 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano 09 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:20 What Each Liga MX Team Needs to Reach the Clausura 2025 Semifinals Football news Today, 19:45 Carlos Bianchi Rules Out Coaching Return, Ends Boca Comeback Speculation Football news Today, 19:20 Fernando Diniz Confirmed as New Vasco Head Coach Until End of 2026 Football news Today, 18:57 Agustín Rossi Speaks Out After Flamengo Team Car Shot at in Rio de Janeiro Football news Today, 18:45 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Fixtures Set for May 20-21 Football news Today, 18:16 Corinthians in Talks with Adidas for Billion-Real Deal, Could End Longstanding Nike Partnership Football news Today, 17:56 Universitario Host Independiente del Valle in Crucial Group B Showdown Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez Host Olimpia in Must-Win Clash to Reclaim Libertadores Group Lead Football news Today, 17:00 Atlético Mineiro Aim to Seal Knockout Spot as Iquique Face Sudamericana Elimination Football news Today, 16:58 English showdown for the trophy! Manchester United and Tottenham reach Europa League final
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football 09 may 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Hockey 09 may 2025 Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025 Football 09 may 2025 Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Football 10 may 2025 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores