Fernando Diniz Confirmed as New Vasco Head Coach Until End of 2026

Vasco da Gama have officially appointed Fernando Diniz as their new head coach. After nearly two weeks of negotiations following Fábio Carille’s dismissal, the club finalized terms with Diniz on Thursday, agreeing to a contract that runs through December 2026.

The deal was closed after Vasco’s board narrowed the gap between the initial salary offer and the coach’s demands. Diniz, who had remained open to returning to the club, accepted a reduced salary within limits that would not affect his market standing. The contract is expected to be signed in the coming hours.

Diniz has been a free agent since leaving Cruzeiro in January and previously coached Vasco in 2021 during their Serie B campaign. He returns with a decorated résumé, including a 2023 Copa Libertadores title, the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana, and a brief tenure as interim manager of the Brazilian national team.

The signing comes after a turbulent stretch under interim manager Felipe, with the team drawing against Operário and suffering defeats to Palmeiras and Puerto Cabello, including a heavy 4-1 loss that increased pressure on the board. From the outset, club president Pedrinho had identified Diniz as the primary—and only—target to lead the team forward.